Pink Warrior Angels

Julie Moser, executive director of Pink Warrior Angels, holds up a furry friend during the Pink Warrior Dash 5K a couple weeks ago. The organization is holding its annual block party Saturday.

 John Clark | Herald

Pink Warrior Angels is hosting its annual community block party fundraiser Saturday to promote cancer awareness and raise money to help support people undergoing cancer treatment.

The 5th annual Pink Block Party is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HomeBase hardware store, 804 E. Business 190, in Copperas Cove. Activities, games, and entertainment will be going on inside and outside the store, along with a special new attraction this year.

