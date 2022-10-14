Pink Warrior Angels is hosting its annual community block party fundraiser Saturday to promote cancer awareness and raise money to help support people undergoing cancer treatment.
The 5th annual Pink Block Party is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HomeBase hardware store, 804 E. Business 190, in Copperas Cove. Activities, games, and entertainment will be going on inside and outside the store, along with a special new attraction this year.
“The Chick-Fil-A cow will be there playing games and awarding food prizes,” said Julie Moser, founder of Copperas Cove-based Pink Warrior Angels. “Who doesn’t like free food?
“The other big piece this year is that anything you purchase from HomeBase, you can round up your change to the nearest dollar and those donations come back to us all throughout the month of October. There are going to be some amazing prizes, our DIY (do-it-yourself project) … so come on out, have some fun, and learn more about us.”
Moser organized the nonprofit Pink Warrior Angels in 2015 after her own bout with cancer. She says she soon discovered first-hand how the illness can create devastating financial hardship.
“We use the funds we raise to give to those who are going through treatment, to help pay mortgage, rent, car notes, medical bills, anything like that,” Moser said. “Anybody who is in active cancer treatment of any kind, once they’re validated, our board of directors gets together, and we figure out the best use of our money.
“Everyone needs help, whether they have insurance or not.”
Other activities planned for Saturday include a basket raffle, performances from the high school and junior high cheerleaders and dance teams, and a do-it-yourself project to make a fall wreath. HomeBase supplies needed materials and instructors show how to build a wreath, all on a donation basis.
Also new to the event is a partnership with Copperas Cove Moose Lodge 2029, which is hosting a “Bras for a Cause” fundraiser in conjunction with October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event is a bra-decorating contest and auction at the Lodge, 2826 S. FM 116. Decorated bras were submitted Oct. 9, but will be accepted Saturday, as well.
The event kicks off with a $7-a-plate Italian dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by bra auction at 7:30, and raffle drawing at 9. Canned-food items are also being accepted for local food pantry donation.
Both events are open to the public.
“We want everybody to come out and not only support Pink Warrior Angels, but also support our young adults with their community performances, and to support HomeBase,” Moser said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
