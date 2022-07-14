Yo ho ho. Local residents had a chance to gain their sea legs and help the hosts of a pirate show name the ship they were going to “ride.” The pirate show, hosted by Anton Mackey and Kristina Mosto on July 7, taught everything the kids needed to know in order to become a full-fledged buccaneer.
The show mixed comedy, fun and music. Some members of the audience came up and assisted the hosts with some skills.
Cole Best is a retired veteran, and he brought his wife, Ono, and their two daughters to the show.
“I talk to my kids all of the time about pirates because I grew up in eastern North Carolina and where I am from they are big on pirates,” he said. “This was a fun show and we try to catch as many of the summer reading shows that we can.”
One of the tricks that bewildered the audience was when Mosto got inside of a cardboard box, and Mackey proceeded to put swords in the various holes in the box, which had the kids wondering if Mosto was getting poked or stabbed by the swords. She came out of the box and in one piece.
Mackey’s and Mosto’s show entertained the attendees, including out-of-state visitors Dana Peterman and her kids.
“This was a great time and we all loved the show, and this was our first time attending a show at this library because we are here visiting family,” said Peterman, who is from Oregon.
Mackey and Mosto have been doing different show types of show for many years.
Mosto started ballet dancing when she was 7 years old and has performed with many well-respected dance companies including The American Ballet Theatre and the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.
Since Mackey was 8 years old, he has had a passion for performing magic, creating all types of things with balloons, and creating art. He has performed throughout the United States for many companies and families.
The two of them put on several different types of shows, which include the Pirate Academy, Professor Suds Rockin Bubble Show, Mad Hatter Tea Party Show, Puppets Got Talent and more. They perform these shows for audiences at Schools, Libraries, Community Centers, Park Districts, and other facilities. This was their first time performing at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
