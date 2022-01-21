Those interested in taking a dip in the city pool Saturday can do so at 10 a.m. The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Run to the Polar Bear Plunge 5K, which is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
The 5K begins at 8 a.m., while the Polar Bear Plunge is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the City Park Pool.
The race starts and ends at the City Park Pool in the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Those interested in participating in the must register at https://runsignup.com/polarbearplunge.
Pre-registration that goes through today costs $20. Same day registration costs $25.
Registration for the Polar Bear Plunge can be done the day of the event.
