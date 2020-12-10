After hearing the results of the runoff election, political newcomer, Vonya Hart, shrieked in excitement, eventually becoming overwhelmed with emotion.
Hart, who first moved to Copperas Cove in 1999, was named the unofficial winner of the runoff election for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6, earning 594 votes, or 57%, to challenger Theresa “Terri” Deans’ 443 votes, or 43%.
In the Nov. 3 election, Hart surged ahead of incumbent Marc Payne and former Councilman Gary Kent with a large show of support on Election Day.
She said she thinks what propelled her to victory Tuesday was much of what propelled her into the runoff in November.
“I know it was important for me just to continue to do what I was doing before, but do more of,” Hart said. “Because it worked the first time just to get me in second, so I wanted to make sure that I put myself out there for anyone who was willing to sit down and talk to me and be able to get to know who I am.
Hart finished second in voting to Deans in November, after neither secured 50% of the votes needed to win the seat outright.
Being recognized at local stores without having a name badge on was something Hart described as “pretty cool.”
Hart fought back tears when she explained the significance of getting such support from the community.
“This means so much for me,” Hart said, fighting back tears. “For me, because I know who I am — what I’m made of — and where my heart is.
“And, this community is just so important to me and has been there for me so much after the passing of my husband, and just to be able to be in this type of position, just to serve, it’s just amazing.”
Hart’s husband died in 2014, seven years after retiring from the Army, Hart said prior to the November election.
This is the first year Hart has run for city council, although she has served on various boards and committees.
Hart celebrated the apparent victory with her family and friends Tuesday.
“I’ve worked just so hard,” Hart said. “And I’m just so glad that everyone supported me and just believed in me.”
For Deans, it is the second consecutive council race she has lost.
“Congratulations to Mrs. Hart. I respect the election process and pray Mrs. Hart achieves great things for our city,” Deans said via email Tuesday evening. “Thank you to my friends and neighbors for your support. May you all have a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.”
In 2019, Deans lost to current Councilman Jack Smith in a special election for Place 7 after the resignation of Charlie Youngs.
Smith earned a full, three-year term after running unopposed in this year’s election.
The Copperas Cove City Council will canvass the votes at 5 p.m. Tuesday to declare the official winner.
If the results remain the same after canvassing, Hart will be sworn in during a workshop at 5 p.m. Jan. 5.
