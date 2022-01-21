Going to the principal’s office is often portrayed in movies and on television as a scary, intimidating event. Clements/Parsons Elementary is changing that perception with positive office referrals and allows students to exchange points they have earned for good behavior for the opportunity to take over the role as school principal.
Kindergartners Maddox Tobias and Gabriella Saylak gladly stepped into the shoes of the school principal and assisted with several tasks. Saylak teamed up with assistant principal, Edleen Nwachukwu, to call various staff members to share information over the campus walkie talkie.
“Gabriella was a little nervous to make the call. But with a little support and encouragement, she did great,” Nwachukwu said.
Tobias assisted Principal Jennifer Maples in completing the comment section for positive office referrals and then delivered the positive referrals to fellow students.
“Maddox was amazing at telling his peers, including older students, how great they did and how proud he was of them,” Maples said.
When Gabriella and Maddox were asked if they would like to be school principals when they got older, they both had different answers.
“I would like to be a teacher instead of becoming a principal,” Saylak said.
Tobias was proud to share that he was royalty as he is the reigning Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador and already has a job.
“Well…I am not sure about wanting to be a principal. But for now, I would like to keep helping people in the community by running the Free Little Libraries in Copperas Cove,” Tobias said.
“These two students have such positive outlooks that we have no doubt that they will both be successful at any career they chose,” Maples said.
One of Clements/Parsons Elementary’s campus goals is to reduce the number of office referrals for negative behavior. Students are held accountable for the choices they make, which encourages them to make positive choices. Clements/Parsons Elementary uses the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports rewards system.
“At the core, PBIS creates a school environment where every student can succeed and go on to become successful and productive citizens,” Maples said. “Positive behavior choices lead to positive rewards.”
