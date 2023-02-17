Nearly two months after a water pipe broke at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, ultimately forcing the students to learn at one of three separate campuses in Copperas Cove ISD, the pre-kindergarten school will reopen for the young learners next week.
Opting to work Monday rather than have the day off as the rest of the district, faculty and staff at the school will be moving back into their classrooms to have them ready for the students on Tuesday.
The water line broke on Christmas Eve and damaged multiple classrooms and offices in the older part of the building.
“That water line broke above a classroom, and that classroom lost everything,” said Superintendent Joe Burns after Tuesday’s school board meeting. “It flooded 17 classrooms, it flooded hallways, and it flooded the front office area.”
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, the governing body approved the reconstruction work done by Cavalry Construction for the amount of $451,425.23. The district is covering the repair costs with insurance money.
Burns said after the meeting Tuesday that the total claim for repairs is over $1 million, but the district’s responsibility was $500,000 for the deductible.
Initially, contractor ServPro provided the water remediation service. It was during that phase that the restoration turned into an asbestos abatement project as well.
“Because we had to go in and open the walls to get water moisture out of them, the old part of that building has a texture on the wall that has a certain amount of asbestos, so that had to be abated,” Burns said.
“Fortunately, we had an asbestos abatement contractor come in and abate that,” Burns said. “They got all the water out and got everything cleaned up.”
To abate that, the whole campus had to be sealed and monitored. The process took around two weeks.
In the meantime, students had been learning at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, Martin Walker Elementary, and Williams/Ledger Elementary.
Cavalry Construction is in the final stages of restoring the classrooms.
“We go in and cut the wall up 3 feet (and) drag that out,” Burns said. “They’re going to go back and put a 3-foot strip of drywall, then they got to float it and prime it and paint it.”
The pipe broke while temperatures dipped below freezing. Burns said, however, he does not believe the break was weather-related.
“All of our water lines inside the building are in a warm space,” he said. “So we don’t know that it was caused by the ice as much as it was just a pipe failure.
“Remember, that building was built in the ‘50s or ‘60s, and so a lot of it’s metal pipe up there.”
Burns said the piece of pipe that broke appeared to be original to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.