EDUCATION Graphic

Nearly two months after a water pipe broke at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, ultimately forcing the students to learn at one of three separate campuses in Copperas Cove ISD, the pre-kindergarten school will reopen for the young learners next week.

Opting to work Monday rather than have the day off as the rest of the district, faculty and staff at the school will be moving back into their classrooms to have them ready for the students on Tuesday.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.