Although there were no horns, flutes, clarinets or other instruments filling the nearby neighborhoods with the sound of the school’s fight song, the Pride of Cove marching band was out in full force Aug. 27 to get ready for the upcoming school year.
In a parking lot on the Copperas Cove High School campus, painted with yard markers to resemble a football field, the band followed the direction of its instructors and drum majors as it worked on the steps required to perform this year’s shows.
Tony Chapa, the district’s director of bands, said normally the band would’ve started rehearsing in the last week of July.
The band began rehearsing on the first day of school (Aug. 18).
“So, we’re spending these two and a half weeks basically doing summer band, but it’s during school time,” Chapa said.
On July 21, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) posted a revised schedule that delayed the date in which bands can begin contest show visual/marching curriculum to Sept. 7.
Four drum majors have been entrusted with helping get the band ready for contest and the football season, which begins Sept. 25.
Two of the drum majors for this year’s band are seniors Krista Gray and Selena Falbe.
Falbe, who is a returning drum major, said preparation this year is quite different.
“Last year, we had full band rehearsals — we had them every day — but this year, we’re having the band split up by section,” Falbe said.
The woodwinds, brass, percussion and color guard rehearsed in different areas.
The unmistakable sound of drums could be heard from a breezeway where the percussion section rapped on their instruments nearby.
Although the students could have their instruments, Gray said the focus of rehearsal so far has been marching drills.
“Right now, this is just our fundamentals,” Gray said. “It kind of teaches them how to march properly, how their body should look, just understanding the entire basics of marching band.”
Gray said that being a drum major means she is leading the band and that she is there for the band members. She described herself as being “the morale of the band.”
She said she was moved to tears when she found out that she had been selected as a drum major.
Falbe said it was an amazing moment to find out she was selected again.
“It was just as touching as the first moment when I found out I became a drum major,” she said.
Falbe said it is not the norm for juniors to be selected as a drum major.
One of assistant band directors, Jolene Travis, is new to the district.
Travis said she was nervous but excited to join the staff as an assistant band director at S. C. Lee Junior High School and coaching the brass section of the marching band.
“It’s been really great,” Travis said. “The kids have responded really well; they’ve been super, super polite.”
Travis said the kids have been absorbing what she has taught so far.
Prior to arriving in Copperas Cove, Travis said she has taught marching band while at college in Pennsylvania, as well as in Crandall, Texas, southeast of Dallas.
One difference this year from other years is the band will not travel when the football team plays its games away from Bulldawg Stadium.
Chapa said the band will take advantage and utilize the stadium to rehearse for the UIL competition.
“Going into a stadium allows us to get to the top and see the show from a judge’s point of view, and get a judge’s perspective,” Chapa said.
Chapa said he can’t compare standing on the tower in the high school parking lot to getting to the top of a press box in a stadium.
