Instruments glistened in the sun, water jugs sat uniformly along the sidewalk and the unmistakable sound of a metronome keeping time filled the air Thursday morning as the Pride of Cove varsity marching band began practice as a full unit.
Instructors perched atop a platform, giving instruction and providing demonstration of various stretches and movements, all while keeping a keen eye on the band.
“(Right now) They’re doing what’s called the penny exercise, so they’re learning about weight transfer and learning about how to keep their body still as that weight kind of goes forward,” said Kenneth Marina, one of the band instructors.
On Monday, the instructors and the student leaders met for a leadership camp. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the freshmen got special one-on-one instruction.
The entire band went back to the basics Thursday morning.
“Today is going to be a lot of, ‘This is how I hold this; this is how I move with it without hurting myself,’” said instructor Jolene Travis.
Among those who will make the transition from a concert/ensemble band to the marching band is freshman trombonist Ian McGuire.
“It’s very nerve-racking and exciting at the same time,” McGuire said.
He added that he is most excited to march during the football games.
“I feel like that would be very fun and (to) build up experience for college and stuff,” McGuire said, indicating that he would like to be part of a marching band in college.
Marina said he and Travis are primarily focused on the “visual” aspect of the band, such as ensuring they are marching in step with proper spacing.
Assisting the underclassmen of the band were section leaders and four drum majors, such as John Gorres, who used to play trumpet and was a section leader during his junior year.
“A lot has changed since last year,” Gorres said, adding that COVID-19 restrictions shaved off the amount of time the band had to prepare. “We missed out on a lot of time, and a lot of crucial time, actually, teaching everyone how to march and the basic fundamentals of posture and everything, which is the foundation to a good marching band.”
Gorres said he was excited when he found out he had been selected to be one of the drum majors for the season. He added that is part of his duty as a drum major to raise up the next one.
“Everyone here on the field holds some sort of potential when it comes to leadership — that’s something I really believe in,” Gorres said. “That’s one of the things us four drum majors are doing — not only teaching music and marching but also teaching people how to be better leaders as well.”
Not only will the band play during the football games, but it will also compete in several University Interscholastic League competitions.
Travis said she is looking forward to getting back into the competition aspect after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed much of that last year.
“We rehearsed a lot, and a lot our rehearsals were to just be together and rehearse,” Travis said of the environment last year. “But this year, we actually get to have the fun part of it where we go to shows and give them the full experience, so I’m excited to get back to that normalcy.”
The 2021-2022 school year is the second for Travis at Copperas Cove ISD.
She said that during October, there are so many shows — along with marching at the football games — the band calls it “Band-tober.”
The first time the band is expected to take the field for a football game will be Sept. 3 when the football team is scheduled to play Georgetown at Bulldawg Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.