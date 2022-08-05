Ask Copperas Cove freshman Emily Moser what it is like to be part of the Pride of Cove Marching Band and she will tell you it is “really fun.”
“I get to meet new people, especially that play the same instrument as me,” Moser said before practice last Friday.
The freshman plays the mellophone, the marching band version of the French horn.
“In middle school, we really didn’t have a lot of French Horn players,” she said. “But it’s fun to meet new people and learn different things, like how to hold your horn correctly, how to breathe correctly, and it’s really fun.”
Prior to beginning any marching activity, however, the musicians have to stretch their muscles.
Last Friday, new drum major Emma Moris led the band in stretching exercises. The senior explained as the musicians took a lap around the parking lot that being a drum major was a dream come true.
As a drum major, Moris will also help direct the band during halftime of football games as well as during competitions. Performing during football games is something in particular that Moser is looking forward to.
“It’s really exciting because I’ve never experienced it before,” Moser said. “Whenever my sister was in band, I would always watch the band and I’d always be there for the band because it was the coolest thing ever I thought when I was like 4 years old watching the football games.”
Also part of the show — for football and for competition — are the band’s color guard members, who twirl flags, rifles and sabers.
The captain of the color guard is Nicholle Matusiak, who said the group’s role is more of “an entertainment thing.”
“You just see pretty flags and rifles go in the air and sabers — it’s really cool,” Matusiak said.
Members of the color guard are meticulously trained on all of the equipment they use, the captain explained.
“When you first join guard, you’re trained on flag, and then as you progress, you move up to rifle and then saber,” Matusiak said.
Each piece and arrangement may have different elements of the color guard, she explained.
“Our technique is very hard,” she said. “So it takes a long time to learn.”
Matusiak said the band’s directors write good choreography to help members of the color guard. Another help is realizing one has control over the equipment they are using.
Being captain of the group is important, according to Matusiak, considering many in the color guard this year are freshmen or sophomores.
This year’s competition show is called “Miles From Home,” according to marching band instructor Jolene Travis. It will include recognizable songs such as “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson and “Chasing Pavements” by Adele.
The Pride of Cove Marching Band will display its talents at Bulldawg Stadium on Aug. 26 when the football team begins its season against Georgetown.
