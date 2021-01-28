The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation is looking ahead to the future and bringing industry to the city as it moves forward with a full staff, the corporation’s Executive Director Jonas Titas explained recently.
“We really put a work program together to be an aggressive economic development organization and city towards job creation,” Titas said in a phone interview Jan. 8. “... As soon as we kind of got excited about going out and started to (prove) ourselves, the pandemic hit, so it kind of put a pause on some of the things we’re really trying to do.”
One of the main priorities for Titas and his staff is to bring in primary businesses.
He acknowledged that with such rapid growth of the city expected, it will naturally bring in more market-driven businesses to the city, such as retail and restaurants, but he is also eyeing primary businesses.
Primary businesses are ones in which a majority of products or services are sold outside the area, such as manufacturers or call centers.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah expressed confidence in the CCEDC and concurred with the direction it is going during a Jan. 6 briefing at the Morning Exchange Club.
“If we do not start growing from a business perspective — not only retail, but specifically, primary jobs — our community is going to have a hard time continuing providing services,” Haverlah said. “The reason I say that is taxes that come from residential homes do not pay for all of the necessary services, such as public safety, police, fire, parks and recreation, quality of life and then the administration of all those things combined.”
Titas indicated that two manufacturing businesses are interested in land in The Narrows Business and Industrial Park in Copperas Cove.
Titas said he hopes a land sale will be complete within a month or two.
“The truck driving school is out there,” Titas said Friday morning. “And we have another couple active prospects — people looking at it.”
Since nothing is solidified, Titas could not provide the names of those interested. The Narrows, 600 Robert Griffin III Blvd., opened in 2015.
Titas gave an update on the direction the EDC was going and potential projects it was looking at to the Copperas Cove City Council in a special workshop meeting Jan. 7.
In an effort to identify areas for primary businesses to go in the future, the city has identified three parcels of land totalling 400 acres that are currently owned by Fort Hood that it wants to possibly swap with the installation.
The three parcels of land are on the west side of State Highway 9.
Titas told the council Jan. 7 that the main holdup with the land swap is that city residents currently live on the parcels of land Fort Hood wants in return.
Titas did not specify which parcels of land those were.
Other Capital Improvement Projects the CCEDC is prioritizing are utility burial and improvements along the Business 190 corridor.
Titas said burying the utilities would provide a more attractive entrance into Copperas Cove.
