Traditionally, Copperas Cove High School students and staff have adopted specific families from CCISD schools for Project Christmas each year. However, due to the pandemic, adjustments had to be made.
CCHS English teacher Vanessa Wheat set up a reverse advent calendar to bring in donations.
“I know that our (school) clubs and groups are a bit smaller and many of our own families are feeling the sting of COVID,” Wheat said. “I did not want anyone to feel any stress or pressure. I also wanted to limit the amount of time students gathered after school hours.
“The reverse advent allowed students to drop off donations to me or another teacher instead have 60 kids working together for days to sort, wrap, and prepare for an event.”
The reverse advent calendar requested donations of specific items on designated days. Wheat said that many students, teachers, former teachers, sports, clubs and organizations corralled donations for the effort that also received an anonymous donation of books.
Copperas Cove High School senior Grayson Avritt said Project Christmas is one of the “greatest things” he could imagine doing to help others in-need.
“Christmastime is a fantastic opportunity to be the change that we want to see in the world,” Avritt said. “Spreading joy and cheer with a stranger in need is one of life’s true delights.”
Seeing the room filled with presents made student Emily Hicks feel happy.
“It was nice, realizing that people are still willing to give to others,” Hicks said. “As a kid myself, I was always ecstatic for Christmas time. So, seeing the gifts that everyone brought in for the kids was amazing. I am sure that the kids at the two elementary schools will be joyful to open presents on Christmas day.”
Wheat chose to focus on providing gifts for students attending Hettie Halstead Elementary and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary as both of these schools have the highest free and reduced school meal rates.
Student Elizabeth Simpson said Project Christmas in an excellent opportunity for the secondary school to provide support to the elementary schools.
“Clubs and classes came together to make Christmas better for the kids,” Simpson said. “Seeing students working together and creating stronger bonds warms my heart.”
The pandemic also prevented the high school from hosting the party where the gifts are given to the elementary students.
“This is the part I miss the most: seeing our kids watch the impact they make on another family,” Wheat said. “We are going on five years now, and each one makes me think how lucky I am to work with such great kids, how proud I am of the young adults they are becoming. This year seeing so many individual kids bring in items to donate, the number of students who volunteered to help sort, and organize the donations … it was really an amazing feeling.”
