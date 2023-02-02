Angelo Reese Fortier was one of a steady stream of local job seekers to visit last week’s in-house municipal job fair, the first of its kind for the city of Copperas Cove.
Fortier, 22, said he earned a GED at Central Texas College, and instead of using student loans to continue his education, he is looking for a job with the city so he can pay his own way.
“I have been taking college classes and I couldn’t get any grants,” he said. “I was only offered loans, and I really didn’t want to rely on school loans because I felt like it could get out of hand. So I would rather get a job.
“Honestly, all of them (vacant jobs) seem great. I’m going to apply for every single one of them. I can see myself in any one of the positions. None of them seems like something I can’t do.”
Jeff Davis, director of human resources for the city, said Cove normally employs 310 to 320 people, and right now there are 34 vacant jobs that need to be filled.
“Like every city around here, we’re having a hard time keeping jobs filled,” Davis said. “It’s like a merry-go-round. We’ll hire them and then five days later, 10 days later, they go somewhere else. Or we’ll call them up, hire them, do the background check, and say, ‘Show up on Monday,’ and they never show.
“I don’t know if it’s because the unemployment benefits are good, or if they’re just not really ready to go back to work just yet. It’s been an ongoing issue for about two years. We’ve gone to other job fairs, sent our people there, and they try to (hire) our people … so we thought it might be a good idea to have one in house, that was just for the city to invite people from the local area, and they would be able to talk to the folks they’d be working for.
“The directors and supervisors are here that would be their actual bosses, so they can ask questions and get the skinny on what’s actually going to happen when they come here.”
Among the city departments represented at the job fair were police and fire, parks and recreation, wastewater collection, solid waste, streets and drainage.
Copperas Cove resident Gabriel Robinson said he is looking for a position with the streets department, or maybe parks and recreation. The 40-year-old father of one said he got into a little trouble with the law recently, but is trying to turn things around and make a life for himself and his young daughter.
“She is 19 months old, and she lost her mom four months ago,” Robinson said. “I’m a CDL driver, so I’m considering something working the highways; working the streets. I’ve done that before in Austin, so I know about working on highways, how to set up roadblocks, stuff like that. So the street department, or parks and recreation … something where I can be close by so I can take care of my daughter.
“Even though I got arrested here in Copperas Cove, I came in to be honest and show that I am trying to improve myself. I’m all about being honest. I just talked to the director (human resources) about my situation, and I feel like working for the city, I could make a career out of it.
“It’s definitely hard, because you’re trying to work around your schedule and your child’s schedule. If I didn’t have a kid, it would be different, but it’s hard trying to keep up with her appointments and everything else, when it’s just me.”
For more information about job openings with the city, contact the Human Resources department at hr@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 542-8922.
