A gathering of wildlife managers, trappers, fur harvesters and landowners is scheduled to be held in Gatesville on Oct. 15 and 16 at the Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veterans Memorial Drive. Sponsored by the Texas Trappers and Fur Hunters Association and the Gatesville Civic Center, a diversified program of wildlife management techniques will be offered free of charge to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Instructors from across the country will demonstrate effective methods to minimize damage from feral hogs, coyotes, bobcats, beavers and more. A field trip to a nearby ranch will take place for those wishing to see techniques applied in a natural setting. CEUs for pesticide applicators will be awarded for General and IPM credits.
This seminar will be held in conjunction with the TTFHA annual Fall Convention. Fur harvesting and predator control supplies as well as wildlife related crafts will be available throughout the convention. A fundraising auction will take place on the evening of Oct. 15, and sale items will be on display throughout the day.
This is a family-oriented event with Ladies Crafts and Youth Crafts sessions taking place for participants on Oct. 16 as well as a trap setting session for youth. Trap setting and skillet tossing contests for all ages will take place with winners receiving trophies. Concessions will be available throughout both days. Activities will begin at 1:00 pm on Oct. 15 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.
The TTFHA is a nonprofit organization committed to public education in coexisting with wildlife responsibly and the conservation of Texas natural resources. Hunting and trapping activities are regulated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to ensure a continued thriving population of all wildlife species.
Harvesting excess wildlife helps to sustain a stable balance and reduce conflicts between animals and humans. As wildlife continues to reproduce, it is a renewable resource. Natural fur is an environmentally friendly alternative to man-made products that require depletion of our limited oil and other energy reserves. Harvesting wildlife responsibly takes place at no expense to the public and most fur sales are to international buyers, which helps to reduce America’s foreign trade deficit.
Young, old, beginners and seasoned veterans are encouraged to attend as there will be something of interest for everyone. Make plans to learn more about how trapping and fur harvesting can help you, the economy and our environment.
For more information, contact Bill Applegate at 432-729-3349.
