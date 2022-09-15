Natasha Colon

Natasha Colon

 Courtesy Photo

Natasha Colon Chamorro has known since she was a teenager that she wanted to become a classroom teacher.

“I feel that calling and that’s why I have been working as an instructional aide for three years at Crossroads High School. I really enjoy working there and being around teenage students,” Chamorro said. “I want to finish my teaching degree to show my two little girls and all my students that dreams and goals in life don’t have an expiration date. You have to get on your feet and make it happen and work hard for what you want.”

(1) comment

Jazmine M.

I don't know you, but I'm proud of you! You got this!

