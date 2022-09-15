Natasha Colon Chamorro has known since she was a teenager that she wanted to become a classroom teacher.
“I feel that calling and that’s why I have been working as an instructional aide for three years at Crossroads High School. I really enjoy working there and being around teenage students,” Chamorro said. “I want to finish my teaching degree to show my two little girls and all my students that dreams and goals in life don’t have an expiration date. You have to get on your feet and make it happen and work hard for what you want.”
Colon is one of more than 30 paraprofessionals accepted into Copperas Cove ISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education, an instructional intern program that creates a fast-track for CCISD staff members to apply for teaching internships after they have completed 60 hours of college credit. CCISD R.I.S.E. teachers are required to work for three years as a teacher in the district.
“When I heard about this program called R.I.S.E., I knew that for sure I wanted to be part of it and finally finish my teaching degree. This accelerated program gives the flexibility that I need both as an adult and working mom of two girls including one with special needs,” Chamorro said. “In my case, I was looking for a program that adjusts to the hours that I’m available to study and also where I can finish in a short time period. The school district providing support sessions weekly is very beneficial for all the program participants.”
Chamorro has earned 90 college credits through Interamerican University of Puerto Rico and will complete the final 30 credits through CCISD’s R.I.S.E. program to become a classroom teacher with support from a mentor teacher and instructional coaches. She plans to remain at Crossroads High School and advance from a paraprofessional role to a classroom teacher.
“Working at Crossroads was my first formal job since I moved from my island five years ago. I will always thank Mr. Crawley for giving me the opportunity to work for the district and now nominating me to be a candidate in the district’s R.I.S.E. program and finally achieve my dream of becoming a teacher,” Chamorro said. “Honestly, I don’t see myself working anywhere else.”
(1) comment
I don't know you, but I'm proud of you! You got this!
