Copperas Cove ISD campuses have applied for the Texas Education Agency’s Purple Military Star designation bestowed on school campuses that support the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Campuses selected receive a special Purple Military Star recognition to display. Eight of 11 CCISD campuses, or 75%, earned the designation for the 2021-2022 school year.
Several CCISD campuses support Student2Student groups which help welcome new students to each campus, providing them immediate support and friendship, reducing isolation and loneliness.
“Providing these tours for new students also helps build relationships and encourage new friendships. New students are immediately introduced to leaders on campus and feel more at ease,” said House Creek Elementary School Counselor Amy Simpson. “There is a sense of calm that comes over these new students as they walk with their peers through the hallways and get a feel for the campus.”
The Military Child Education Coalition selected House Creek Elementary as the best in the world for supporting military students and families. This is the second consecutive year that a CCISD school was chosen for the international award with Clements/Parsons Elementary selected in 2021.
CCISD Chief of Instructional Support Katherine Baney served as principal of Clements/Parsons Elementary when the school won the honor.
“A positive atmosphere and strong relationships enable students to achieve, both academically and socially,” Baney said. “The goal is to continue to build a culture of kindness and inclusivity through acceptance, connections, and relationships.”
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Assistant Principal Heather Peacock said Copperas Cove ISD has many initiatives in place to assist military-connected students as they transition in and out of the district.
“One of these is the military student identifier that helps our staff know who our military students are. Cove was one of the first districts to use this coding diligently,” Peacock said.
School counselors at all CCISD campuses also serve as military liaisons to provide support and resources to students and parents, as well as training and support for staff to meet the unique needs of military-connected students.
The TEA is expected to announce this year’s Purple Star designated schools later in September.
Copperas Cove ISD campuses meet each of the criteria required to earn the Purple Military Star designation to display:
1) Designate a campus-based military liaison that supports military-connected students and their families and offers professional development opportunities for staff members on issues related to military-connected students.
2) Create and maintain an easily accessible web page that includes information for military-connected students and their families.
3) Must have a campus transition program that includes introductions to the school environment and processes. Student leaders or ambassadors should be support or sponsored by a campus-based staff member; organize and host newcomer social events, facilitate guided tours of the campus, and accompanying new students to lunch the first week of school.
4) Offer at least one of the following initiatives:
—A resolution showing support for military-connected students and families;
—Participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family Month or a partnership with a school liaison officer to encourage and provide opportunities for active-duty military members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.