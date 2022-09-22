Copperas Cove ISD campuses have applied for the Texas Education Agency’s Purple Military Star designation bestowed on school campuses that support the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Campuses selected receive a special Purple Military Star recognition to display. Eight of 11 CCISD campuses, or 75%, earned the designation for the 2021-2022 school year.

Several CCISD campuses support Student2Student groups which help welcome new students to each campus, providing them immediate support and friendship, reducing isolation and loneliness.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.