When my wife and I got married in August 2019, we did things a little nontraditionally. One of the things that we did, however, that we feel most proud about is that the wedding was an “unplugged” ceremony.
When speaking with our pastor who was going to conduct the ceremony, he thought it was a great idea.
Basically, there was a sign near the entrance of the venue that asked guests to put their phones away or turn them off and just be in the moment.
Really, this advice can be given or requested for a lot of situations.
I don’t know how many times I have seen people posting video after video after video of them at a wedding or a concert.
I just find it interesting when people do Facebook Live at a wedding. If you’re going to stream the whole ceremony on Facebook Live, why have a guest list? I understand people pay videographers to have the moment as a memory later on, but a live video requires attention on the screen.
Why do people do a live or recorded video while they’re at a concert? I don’t really get upset when people do one or two videos and want to keep them for themselves. But why post them? Plus, when you’re doing videos, it’s like you’re watching the concert on a screen.
I remember the first time I got a glimpse at a mass of people pulling out their phones to record a video or take a photo of a particular event was during the Ebola outbreak in 2014. I saw a video — because someone recorded it — of health workers fully decked out in their gear enter a plane because a passenger was thought to have tested positive for Ebola.
But on the video, literally everyone pulled their phones up as soon as the medical workers entered the plane; like everyone just absolutely had to have that proof. And I’ve gotta be honest, I thought that was a little odd.
Ever since then, there have been numerous occasions where almost everyone has their phone out to capture something — either on photo or video.
There’s a very telling photograph taken recently during this past NBA season. On the shot that LeBron James made to make him the all-time leading scorer, a photographer captured him mid-jump shot, and across the other side of the court all you see are phones — except one person.
One person on the front row, has his arms folded and a smile on his face that says he is enjoying the moment. That’s what it’s all about; the moment. Some people need to be more like that man sometimes.
For all the people who had their phones out at that moment, can they even really argue that they were there? I would argue they cannot. Why? Because I don’t really think seeing the event happen through a 5-inch screen counts as being there. The man on the front row was there, without question.
How many times do you suppose those people with their phones out during that shot have watched their video back again or proudly boasted that they witnessed it? Of course, we’ll never know, but I would venture to say it is a small amount of times. Was it worth it? To some, probably. Would it be to me? No.
When I tell someone I saw a celebrity, a famous person, a big event, etc., why do I have to show proof for anyone to believe me? Better yet, why do I feel like I need validation from someone else when I know what happened or who I saw because I was there — in the moment?
Has anyone heard someone say, “Pictures or it didn’t happen,” or something similar? I’m always perplexed by that saying. And say I showed someone the photo in question? It would probably draw the obligatory, “Oh, wow...” or “Oh, cool...”
I know everyone has a different take on this, but as for me an my family, we will live life in the moment.
