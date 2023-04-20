Monet Stancil’s journey to becoming an educator began when she was in high school when she took an early childhood development program. This is where her love for teaching began.
“As a young adult, I served in the U.S. Army, so I got a late start to college,” Stancil said. “I obtained my associate degree in education instruction in May 2021. Shortly after, I was hired at CCJHS as a paraprofessional in August 2021 where I taught exploring arts and languages.”
Stancil had completed 86 college credit hours and was working toward her bachelor’s degree when CCISD introduced its Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program that creates a fast-track for staff members to apply for teaching internships after they have completed 60 hours of college credit. Stancil applied and was one of 30 accepted into the program.
“I am so grateful to work in a district that’s invested in its employee’s professional growth,” Stancil said. “I’m applying skills that I’ve learned throughout RISE training including classroom management, procedures, and building rapport with my students. Learning and applying those skills has helped build my confidence as an educator.”
As a paraprofessional, Stancil’s classroom was the media lab, so she changed classroom locations to work with students. This year was different.
“It was exciting getting my own classroom to set up, but I grew nervous the closer it got to starting school. This feeling lasted the first few weeks of school,” Stancil said. “I was so unsure of myself as an educator, and if I was giving my students the right tools to succeed.
“As the year progressed, with the help of amazing mentors and administration, I felt supported and I flourished being in front of the classroom. The feedback was always positive and focused on growth.”
Stancil says her biggest challenge has been classroom management. She is always working to improve the flow of her classroom, so her students have structure and feel safe, heard, and supported.
“My biggest rewards have been building bonds with my students. Having a good rapport with my students helps the teaching and learning process,” Stancil said. “We all have an understanding and do our best to ensure that we reach our goals in and outside of my classroom.”
With the school year quickly approaching at the end of May, Stancil says she is confident in her abilities, thanks to CCISD’s R.I.S.E. program, to ensure her students succeed.
“This year has gone by so quickly and I’ve learned so much that it feels surreal at times,” Stancil said. “But that feeling is what motivates me to continue moving forward, to become certified (as a teacher) so that my career can continue to flourish.”
