The annual Rabbit Fest held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce got underway following an opening ceremony by Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz and Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Interim President Ross Oliver at Copperas Cove City Park on Thursday.
“I want to welcome you to the Rabbit Fest opening ceremony; we are so happy you are here, we are so happy to have Rabbit Fest this year with this beautiful weather, and we appreciate you being here this evening,” Diaz said. “There’s a weekend full of fun festivities, activities, entertainment, and we hope that you come out each and every day and experience all that Rabbit Fest has to offer.”
Sharon Tabor, the Rabbit Fest chairwoman 20 years ago, said the Rabbit Fest is amazing because of how the event brings the community together.
“I think this year it will bring more people to come out, have fun, and they have great entertainment this year,” Tabor said.
Tabor said the best part was the variety of great food.
“Just all the food. I mean, there’s great food, great friends, and everybody gets together and has a great time during this.” Tabor said. “It’s great because Copperas Cove is such a neat community, and I think a lot of people don’t give Cove the credit it deserves, but Covites, when we do something like this, we all gather together and support it.”
Tabor said the chamber of commerce the city has is amazing and that she is amazed that the city supports every event the chamber proposes.
“It’s a great event, great food, great fun, and I understand there’s a beer and wine tent this year,” Tabor said. “What more could you want?”
Copperas Cove High School student and varsity cheer team member Nadia Cisneros has been attending Rabbit Fest for the last four years on the varsity team. The cheer team participated in the Rabbit Fest opening ceremony.
“Every year we like to come out,” Cisneros said. “I’ve been here all four years that I’ve been on the varsity team, but last year because of COVID, we were unable to come.”
Last year’s Rabbit Fest was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cisneros said the cheer team encourages and supports the community.
“We usually help out in the community, so we come to community events like this, and we just show face, show some spirit for the community, and we just let them know that we’re here,” Cisneros said. “Usually, we like to come out here with our new team and do a performance showcasing the old team and the new team.”
Showing support and encouraging the community was not the only reason Cisneros was present at Rabbit Fest. She enjoys the activities, food, and entertainment available during the festival.
“My favorite thing is riding all the rides,” Cisneros said. “I like the swings; the swings are probably the best.”
Julie Moser, founder of Pink Warrior Angels of Texas, a local nonprofit that assists people who have been diagnosed with cancer, was present at the event promoting her organization.
“We’re out at Rabbit Fest because one, it’s our community, we’re excited to be back out in the community,” Moser said.
Moser said her favorite part of the festival is the food.
“The food, of course,” Moser said. “I can’t ride rides anymore.”
Moser is a military dependent and said she and her family attend Rabbit Fest every year on the opening Thursdays because that is when military appreciation day is held.
“It’s not as crowded, the weather is usually better, and it’s the time our family enjoys,” Moser said.
Moser said she and her daughters had attended Rabbit Fest since 2008 but that her husband, who is in the military, is usually deployed overseas when the event is held.
“He’s come and gone a few times,” Moser said. “One time, we picked him up from deployment in the morning, and we were at Rabbit Fest by that afternoon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.