A group of Copperas Cove residents and community leaders joined employees of Raising Cane’s Monday in the city park to break ground at the site of a new dog park, slated to be completed by the end of this year. Cane’s Area Leader Mark Strouse welcomed visitors — two- and four-legged alike — to the event.
“Welcome to the site for Raising Cane’s first dog park project in Texas,” Strouse said.
The restaurant chain has partnered with the city to sponsor the park which will include separate areas for large and small breeds including dog-friendly amenities. Strouse acknowledged Restaurant Leader Shaun Smith who manages the store in Cove.
City leaders were introduced as Strouse thanked them for their efforts, which helped to realize this great new resource for Cove’s canine community.
Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey was introduced, and he explained a bit of history about the beginnings of the dog park idea, citing efforts by local residents to research and develop a budget in 2018-19. Then COVID-19 hit in 2020-2021 during which interest and work on the plan waned, Yancey said.
“Today those dreams become a reality,” Yancey said. “Thank you to our sponsors and those who saw this vision five years ago.”
Local sponsors include Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and the Youth Advisory Council and titleholders of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Strouse presented the city with a check for $50,000 from Raising Cane’s as several city leaders put their hands to the shovels provided for the ceremony.
Plans are to have the park ready for “barks” by the end of the year. Strouse and Yancey both reminded the crowd that opening day would be dependent on construction and weather conditions. But citizens applauded the announcement and are looking forward to the future at Cove City Park.
“This project is the fusion of private citizens, the city and corporations who have come together to make a difference in their community,” Councilwoman Dianne Campbell said. “Citizens have an interest in the welfare of their pets.” About 50 residents were on hand for Monday’s event and several brought their four-legged friends with them to enjoy the festivities. Members of the Raising Cane’s team provided visitors with gift bags and new red bandanas.
Raising Cane’s opened its first dog park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and sponsors a total of eight in its “home state” of Louisiana.
As part of the sponsorship agreement, along with donating $50,000, Raising Cane’s will, among other things, secure naming rights for 10 years as well as its logo emblazoned on signs for the dog park. Also as part of the sponsorship, the city will order “wayfinder” signs that will direct traffic to the dog park.
Reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.