A nationwide fast-food chain celebrated five years in Copperas Cove last weekend. Raising Cane’s opened the doors of its Copperas Cove location Sept. 27, 2017. The celebration on Sept. 18 included restaurant leaders giving away special goody bags and other items to customers as a way of saying thank you for being valued patrons for so long.
Since the store’s opening, it has had a connection to the residents of Copperas Cove and has made a huge impact with helping various nonprofit organizations and other community organizations as well as the school district and the city.
“We have over the past five years been able to partner with the schools and the city of Copperas Cove, as well as various organizations who help others and the Cove community,” said Mark Strouse, area manager for Raising Cane’s. “We want to continue to grow in this community and we have a dedicated team who provides great and friendly customer service each and every day.”
One of the organizations Raising Cane’s assisted was the now-defunct Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Raising Cane’s continually supplied its lemonade and tea during the annual Puppy Paw-looza, which was held at the Copperas Cove City Park on the last Saturday of October.
The event each year raised thousands of dollars, which some of the money went to help the Cove Animal Shelter, and the rest went help fund a new dog park in Copperas Cove.
City and restaurant officials broke ground on the Raising Cane’s Dog Park Aug. 1 in the city park. As part of the sponsorship, Raising Cane’s contributed $50,000 to go toward construction costs. City officials are hoping for an opening date before the end of the year.
Shaun Smith is a manager at the Raising Cane’s in Copperas Cove and has been there since it first opened five years ago.
“I am happy that we are still rocking at this location here in Cove after five years,” Smith said. “One of the main reasons why we wanted to do a big five year celebration was to give back to our community and say thank you for your loyalty.”
Employees such as Smith who have been with the fast-food chain in Copperas Cove since it opened received an extra gift.
“Today, as a part of our five year celebration of being in Copperas Cove, we are going to present some team members with their own fish to hang on the wall recognizing their service to this store since day one,” said Leeann Ray, area leader of marketing for all of the Central Texas Raising Cane’s locations.
One of those employees honored with a displayable fish was Trina Canion, who is a manager at a separate location but was originally hired for the Copperas Cove location.
“I remembered that I was interviewed for a job before they even opened at the old Best Western Hotel in Copperas Cove, and I got hired on the spot,” she said. “I mainly started this job as a cashier and worked the drive-though, and worked my way up to manager.
“I really liked working for the Raising Cane’s in Copperas Cove because I have been able to make many friends and our store is able to help the Cove community in so many ways, we are a team and a family.”
Raising Cane’s first opened in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has grown to more than 650 locations in 34 states.
