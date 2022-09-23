A nationwide fast-food chain celebrated five years in Copperas Cove last weekend. Raising Cane’s opened the doors of its Copperas Cove location Sept. 27, 2017. The celebration on Sept. 18 included restaurant leaders giving away special goody bags and other items to customers as a way of saying thank you for being valued patrons for so long.

Since the store’s opening, it has had a connection to the residents of Copperas Cove and has made a huge impact with helping various nonprofit organizations and other community organizations as well as the school district and the city.

