Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.