Cove council 1-7

Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah, standing right, gives the Cove City Council an update on the U.S. Business 190 median construction project on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

 David Perdue | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — The U.S. Business 190 median project is coming to Copperas Cove and should begin before the end of this year.

City Manager Ryan Haverlah gave the Copperas Cove City Council on Tuesday an extensive update on the progress of a Texas Department of Transportation project to construct medians along U.S. Business 190 from Constitution Drive to Avenue D. The scope of the project would retain three lanes on each side of the roadway while building a raised median that will limit where drivers can turn left along the approximately 1.3 mile project corridor. Sidewalk improvements and a dedicated bike lane on the south side of the corridor are also included in the construction plans.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.