Patricia “Trish” Dodge fought back tears Tuesday evening when she spoke after being recognized for her recent retirement after 25 years of service during a Copperas Cove city council workshop.
“I just want to say I feel accomplished with the city, and I miss my PD family so much,” Dodge said, audibly shaken. “I’m going to miss all of you.”
Dodge retired on Aug. 13, most recently holding the position of jailer within the city, a position she had held since November 2018.
The city of Copperas Cove hired Dodge on March 25, 1996 as a custodian in the police department.
Soon after starting, she applied for and was hired as a communications operator in October 1996.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah read her accolades to the council and those in attendance Tuesday evening.
During her career, Dodge received many certifications, including as TLETS terminal agency coordinator.
“This role is crucial to the department and she helped ensure accurate and timely information was being entered into, removed from, and validated in the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System,” Haverlah said.
Haverlah added that Dodge’s greatest strengths in the workplace were her knowledge and experience in handling various situations that arose daily.
“Her supervisor once commented on an evaluation that ‘Trish always demonstrated a good thought process pattern to make informed decisions which required little to no correction, and that her judgement was sound and fact based,’” Haverlah said.
Dodge also served as a field training officer after completing the associate trainer course. Her role as a field training officer was to help train newly-hired employees.
She was also once named Outstanding Copperas Cove Police Department Personnel of the Year for 2003.
After Haverlah read Dodge’s accolades, she was presented with a framed piece of artwork, a monetary gift card and a mayor’s coin from Mayor Bradi Diaz.
“Mayor and council, with our retirees, we actually provide them a number of items when they retire, because they have committed a quarter of a lifetime — in many cases — to this organization,” Haverlah said.
