What started as a vacant building on East Avenue D in Copperas Cove turned into the fruits of labor for Jatupol Yotasing and his fiancé, Christian Hysell.
On Wednesday evening, Yotasing and Hysell celebrated their official membership into the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau with a ribbon cutting for their restaurant, Herb Thai, 414 E. Avenue D.
It took some long nights to turn the vacant space into what it is now, a sleek restaurant complete with sparkling plates and utensils on each table and authentic decor from Thailand, where Yotasing is from.
“We did all of it ourselves,” Hysell said, adding that some weekends, they would be working on the future restaurant for the entire weekend without going home.
Even now that the restaurant is open, Yotasing and Hysell don’t normally leave the restaurant until around 1 or 2 a.m. on a daily basis.
Yotasing, who is also in the Army, said prep work for some of the next day’s items takes place in the evening after it has closed.
Yotasing and Hysell take pride in the freshness of the food they prepare.
“We make sure everything’s fresh,” Yotasing said. “If not, I don’t serve it.”
Herb Thai features recipes from Yotasing’s mother in Thailand.
“Everything — all recipes, all the ingredients — my mom gives me, my mom tells me everything,” Yotasing said. “... I learned from my mom. When she cooked, I was in the kitchen with her and I saw her cook.”
To adapt to the American tastes, he said he and Hysell have had to learn to scale back the spice and amp up the flavor.
“If I make it Thai Thai style, it’s going to be, like, crazy spicy,” Yotasing said.
Herb Thai is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner. It is also open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
People can order for dine in or takeout. For those who use DoorDash, it can be ordered for delivery.
Yotasing and Hysell hope to establish a bubble tea stand inside the restaurant within a year or so. Bubble tea — sometimes also known as boba tea — is a creamy tea that normally features tapioca balls.
