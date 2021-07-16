Those wanting to register their children for soccer through the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department can do so through Aug. 13.
Registration can be done online at https://bit.ly/2VxBZqr
The age divisions are 4u, 6u, 8u, 10u and 13u.
Registration costs $62 for residents and $72 for non-residents.
For more information, contact Zach Calhoun at zcalhoun@copperascovetx.gov or by calling 254-542-2719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.