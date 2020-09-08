The coronavirus is not preventing the city of Copperas Cove from having an adult slow-pitch softball league this fall.
Registration for teams has already begun and is open until Sept. 30.
The cost for registering a team is $200. Teams are responsible for paying $15 for game officials each game.
Co-ed softball begins Oct. 13, and men’s softball begins Oct. 15.
Registration for the men’s league can be done at http://bit.ly/CCPRmen. Registration for the co-ed league can be done at http://bit.ly/CCPRcoed.
Eight games are guaranteed along with a double elimination playoff, the Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation department said in a Facebook post.
For more information, contact Caycee Hauck at chauck@copperascovetx.gov.
