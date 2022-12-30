Registration is open for an annual race and its subsequent Polar Bear Plunge.

Those wanting to attend the 2023 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, have until Jan. 27 to register. The chip-timed event will begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 28 near the City Park Pool, located at 1206 W. Avenue B. It is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.

