Registration is open for an annual race and its subsequent Polar Bear Plunge.
Those wanting to attend the 2023 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, have until Jan. 27 to register. The chip-timed event will begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 28 near the City Park Pool, located at 1206 W. Avenue B. It is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
The cost is for the run is a $20 race fee, plus a $2.20 registration fee. On-site registration at the event is $25 and will begin at 6:30 a.m. Early packet pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The first 200 runners to pick up their packet will be guaranteed a bag. Shirts are guaranteed if registered by Jan. 6.
Following the run, there will be a free Polar Bear Plunge into the City Park Pool, along with a belly flop contest and treading water contest, beginning at 10 a.m. Participants must be 10 years of age or older for the plunge activities and should pre-register at https://bit.ly/3GoaPqV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.