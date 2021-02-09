Registration for the Five Hills Pageant is now open through March 1. A contest description, rules, prize package listing and applications are available on the City of Copperas Cove website at http://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/five_hills_pageant/.
All contestants ages 0-8 receive prize packages valued at more than $250. All contestants ages 9 and older receive prize packages valued at more than $400, including free hair styling services and make-up application for the pageant at no charge.
The pageant will award an estimated $100,000 in scholarships and prizes to its contestants this year. Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Kaydence Roberts said the pageant offers much more than financial reward.
“When you win a title with this pageant, you become part of a family. Over the next 12 months, you get to know each other, forming a forever bond. You have so much fun and do so many things you never thought about,” Roberts said. “I have gotten to save and help a lot of animals over the four years I have held titles with the pageant. The pageant makes these opportunities possible.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer knows what it feels like to lose and to win. She lost in her first year of the pageant but learned many things from the competition.
“When you really want something, you have to put your heart into it and work to make it happen,” Sawyer said. “I have also learned that I have one of greatest supporting communities here in Copperas Cove, helping me meet my goals with my platform, helping the homeless, with both people and businesses lending their time, locations and more. I’ve had the honor of representing our city and surrounding cities as well at home, making this one year I will never forget.”
Sawyer received first runner-up to the junior miss title in 2018 and came back to win the title in 2019. She volunteered more than 1,000 hours during her year-long reign, earning the 2020 junior ambassador title and the opportunity to serve as Copperas Cove royalty a second year.
Girls and women of all ages and boys up to age 8 have their opportunity to compete for the crown at the eighth annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant scheduled on March 27 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
It will be a live event with CDC recommendations followed.
The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant was recently voted Best Community Event in the tri-county area of Coryell, Bell and Lampasas counties. The children’s pageant for ages 0-8 for both boys and girls is held 1 to 4 p.m. The evening pageant at 6 p.m. welcomes female contestants ages 9-50+ years.
Judges for the event are reigning titleholders and reside outside of Central Texas. The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant is presented by Manning Homes and is an activity of the City of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department. In addition to the city website, you can visit the pageant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
