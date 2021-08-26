Local residents were treated to some great bluegrass music and some delicious Waffle Cone ice cream during a performance by The Sieker Band. The event was held last Friday at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
A good-sized crowd came to listen to enjoy the music, that included some country songs. The band also threw in a few extra songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by the late John Denver, and “Ring of Fire” by country legend Johnny Cash, a song written for him by his wife June Carter Cash.
As the crowd enjoyed the music, several couples got up and danced, along with several younger members of the crowd who just could not help themselves from moving to the sounds.
“This is a very good crowd, and it has been so good for us to be able to perform. We had to cancel some shows due to the pandemic,” said band founder Rolf Sieker. “I started a band back in Germany around 1971. My first band was called Bluegrass Express.
“In 1984, my wife and I got married. We went to Berlin while the wall was still up and the people there wanted to hear great music and be entertained. We eventually visited the United States on vacations, and then moved here permanently with a green card and became U.S. Citizens. I love swing music and old country music, and I also teach the banjo.”
Beate Sieker and her husband Rolf and have been playing music together ever since getting married.
“We moved to Texas in 2000. We have traveled all over the United States, we decided that Texas was best place to live and that is why it is home,” she said. “The music is the main reason why we fell in love with Texas.”
Charlie Irwin plays bass guitar for The Sieker Band. He has been playing the bass since 1970.
“I am a freelance bass player in Austin and I play a lot of western swing and country western music, but I love to play anything like jazz, and also play with a Latin trio sometimes,” Irwin said.
Fannie Williams and K’dajah Williams both brought their kids to the bluegrass and ice cream concert and the kids had a great time, and enjoyed dancing.
The concert was sponsored by The Friends of the Library and The Waffle Cone of Copperas Cove who generously served free ice cream to the attendees. John Hayes Owner and his assistant brought in an ice cream cart with four delicious flavors of ice cream including Cookies n Cream and peanut butter and chocolate.
The concert lasted two hours with a 15-minute intermission in the middle. The Friends of the library also got donations for chips, drinks and cookies.
