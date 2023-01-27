Barbara Coleman

Barbara Coleman

Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary teacher Barbara Coleman, a veteran, is still actively involved in strength and conditioning exercises as she was during her 23 years in the U.S. Army. A visible representation is of her gliding across the finish line in a recent 5K race in which she competed.

That rigid self-discipline is still seen in how she conducts herself in the classroom.

