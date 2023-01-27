Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary teacher Barbara Coleman, a veteran, is still actively involved in strength and conditioning exercises as she was during her 23 years in the U.S. Army. A visible representation is of her gliding across the finish line in a recent 5K race in which she competed.
That rigid self-discipline is still seen in how she conducts herself in the classroom.
The retired sergeant major knows how to command and motivate troops, but her “soldiers” turned to elementary students upon her military retirement. She currently is in her fifth year of teaching fourth and fifth graders.
“Mrs. Coleman is extremely dedicated to her craft and works endless hours to prepare quality lessons,” Principal Rebekah Shuck said. “She invests in her students not only academically, but socially and emotionally. She is always working to build strong relationships with her students through community building circles in the classroom and by getting to know them outside of school through their extracurricular activities.”
Shuck says Coleman invests her time in the students in her classroom while also contributing to the overall success of the campus. One example is serving as a mentor to new teachers.
“Mrs. Coleman has been an excellent mentor to two new teachers in her grade level, leading them each week in lesson planning and preparing their classrooms for success,” Shuck said. “She stays after hours to do parent conferences with her mentees to show them how to meet with parents and build positive relationships with them.”
Coleman also serves as the grade chairman for the fifth grade team and has taken on the leadership role seamlessly, said Shuck.
“It is natural for her to lead her team and she does so with such grace. She meets with her team daily to check on progress of lessons and student success,” Shuck said.
Coleman earned her Bachelor of Science in management studies at the University of Maryland and earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction for elementary mathematics and science from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Coleman teaches all subjects to both fourth and fifth graders.
“Mrs. Coleman attends and assists in all of our after-school activities and works to build relationships with the families of our campus,” Shuck said. “She is the first person we go to when we need a task completed that requires consistency and quality.”
Coleman also volunteers as a site coordinator for Bountiful Baskets twice a month.
Coleman was named the Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Teacher of the Year.
