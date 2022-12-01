Michael Veal is the kind of teacher students enjoy and parents want. Since arriving at Crossroads High School two years ago, Veal has shown a passion for the job and his students, said Principal Pat Crawley.
“He works before and after school, weekends, and holidays to help get students closer to graduation. He works daily facilitating students with their regular work, while simultaneously answering questions about the military, work, and life as an adult,” Crawley said. “Mr. Veal has also taken on the RESET Team, similar to JROTC, helping students to start thinking about and planning for the future.”
The RESET Team is a venture that Veal initiated to help students gain and build character. Many students at Crossroads High School have very low self-worth, Crawley said.
“The RESET Team is there to boost these students’ efficacy and show them they are worthwhile to the world and to have a positive attitude toward education, family, friends, and work,” Crawley said. “The main goal of RESET is to lift the students up in their own light and influence them through hard physical and mental work to help them succeed.”
The RESET acronym stands for the following.
R-Remember you are wonderfully made
E-Efficacy; the power in you
T-Transformation of character
Crawley said Veal is extremely patient with his students.
“He gives them his best. No matter what his day entails, students will never know when he is having a bad day because he does not ever let it show,” Crawley said. “Having a family at home and all the real-life issues that children can bring can be stressful. But when he enters the doors on campus, he is the teacher in the classroom that is there for his students. I have not seen him get flustered with even the most challenging students. He typically will become even more pleasant with students that are expressing heightened emotions and de-escalate the event before it becomes an issue.”
Crawley said Veal is one of the first people that other staff members consult to get information about what is going on with other students and how to work through problems of the day-to-day job.
“Mr. Veal is very approachable, and students quickly pick up on this. He will make time to address issues they may be having, or he just talks with students that he notices need a little extra time,” Crawley said. “But the subject of graduation will usually come up in the conversation and he will coax them back to completing their work for the day.”
Veal was named the Crossroads High School 2022 VFW Teacher of the Year. The retired U.S. Army first sergeant is a member of a cycling team, Christian study group, and a physical fitness group. He has a bachelor’s degree in Applied Management, Human Resource Management, Secondary Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.