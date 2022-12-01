Michael Veal

Michael Veal is the kind of teacher students enjoy and parents want. Since arriving at Crossroads High School two years ago, Veal has shown a passion for the job and his students, said Principal Pat Crawley.

“He works before and after school, weekends, and holidays to help get students closer to graduation. He works daily facilitating students with their regular work, while simultaneously answering questions about the military, work, and life as an adult,” Crawley said. “Mr. Veal has also taken on the RESET Team, similar to JROTC, helping students to start thinking about and planning for the future.”

