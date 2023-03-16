Loyal. Goes above and beyond to help others. Gives so much of her own time and resources to help students. Will do anything for anybody.
This is how fellow staff members describe Williams/Ledger Elementary Paraprofessional Darlene Zoggas, who is retiring in June after 24 years with the school district.
“Mrs. Zoggas is a wonderful role model for our students. The students respect and care for Mrs. Zoggas because they know she cares for them. She is firm but caring with the students and she works quietly behind the scenes doing so many things that people don’t know about,” Principal Tracie Phillips said. “She plans wonderful activities for our students to reward them as part of our positive behavior incentive program and supervises the school store where students can spend their Hoot Loot, campus currency they have earned for making positive behavior choices.”
Zoggas is also an integral member of the campus for staff support.
“She is a central member of our Sunshine Committee and assists with anything that is needed to help our staff feel appreciated,” Phillips said. “She bakes all kinds of goodies for us and decorates and organizes all types of events for both staff and students. She truly has a servant’s heart and works diligently to make others feel special.”
Zoggas has held a variety of positions on the campus including substitute teacher, inclusion paraprofessional, and for the past nine years, has served as a music and physical education assistant.
“Mrs. Zoggas is an excellent employee. She does her job, as well as many other jobs, daily. She is both dedicated and loyal to our school. She fills in wherever needed, covers morning, lunch, and afternoon duty, teaches arts and crafts to our students whenever time allows, and so many other things. She designs and makes the spirit sticks for Top Dawg Award Assemblies,” Phillips said. “Mrs. Zoggas is always smiling and offers help to anyone that needs it. Everyone at Williams/Ledger Elementary knows that when we need something set up or arranged, Mrs. Zoggas will take care of it. We will truly miss her and all that she brings to our staff and students.”
Zoggas was named the 2023 Williams/Ledger Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year. She advances to the district contest where the winner will be announced at the inaugural CCISD Employee of the Year Blue Carpet Dinner on April 27 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
