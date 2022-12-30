Riders from the Silverbacks Motorcycle Club-Lampasas Chapter have ridden into the history books for 2022.
According to President Vic Trujillo there were more riders this year than ever before.
“We had 15 riders who braved the wind and frigid temperatures to come out and see the kids and prepare for Christmas,” Trujillo said. He and others donned several layers of warm clothing to make the trek which wound from Kempner to Lampasas through Copperas Cove and Killeen ending up in Market Heights to say “Merry Christmas” to waiting onlookers who had braved the cold to see Santa and The Grinch.
“The Club loves doing this each year,” said Trujillo. “It’s worth every chill to see the smiling faces of these children and their families.”
Several parents who met the riders along the way were very appreciative. Diane “Mama Sauce” Trujillo said the Club received several comments from families who “thanked them very much for doing this!”
Andy Wilson, who also rode as The Grinch posted on the Club’s Facebook page:
“Had the pleasure to once more for the year 2022 don the Grinch costume with a great group of riders, members of the Silverbacks M.C. from Lampasas rode as reindeer and Santa and Mrs. Claus. It’s always fun and a great treat to see all the smiles on the kids and passengers on the road. Thanks for allowing me to play.”
Diane Trujillo, who posted several photos on the club’s Facebook page mentioned another comment from a parent who said, “Thank you for bringing love and laughter to the children!”
