Road crews with the city of Copperas Cove are continuing to make repairs to East Avenue D after two separate water mains ruptured just over a week apart, causing damage to the road.
The most recent rupture happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the same vicinity of one that broke on July 1.
East Avenue D between South Second Street and South Main Street is anticipated to be closed until 5 p.m. today.
“A detour will be established around the area by way of S. 2nd Street, E Avenue E, and S. Main Street,” said city spokesman Kevin Keller in a news release Wednesday.
It is the same detour that was set up when the first water main break caused significant damage to the road.
Saturday’s break happened one day after crews had laid asphalt and opened the road after the first break.
First break
The first break happened around 1:30 p.m. on July 1.
Witnesses of the rupture said the street began to become “unseamed” as the pressure from the water mounted underneath the street.
Eventually, the water pushed through the street with a powerful force, causing the resulting stream of water to resemble a geyser.
The powerful stream of water caused chunks of asphalt to be flung about, ultimately causing a window of nearby Ledger Furniture to shatter.
As of Wednesday, the area that once had the window is still boarded up with plywood.
City officials estimated a loss of around 800,000 gallons from the first break.
Crews repaired both breaks by placing a sleeve over the pipes, Keller said Tuesday.
Keller said the age of the pipes could have played a part in their rupturing.
One city employee told Keller that the pipes were cast iron, an indication of their age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.