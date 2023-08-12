Does anyone have that one place they go for vacation every year — or did in the past? Well, my family and I have that.
My wife and I, while figuring out to honeymoon, came across Rockport, which is a coastal city north of Port Aransas. We have been back every year. In fact, we were there just this past week.
We have gone so much that we can pretty much navigate Rockport and Port Aransas without maps. We even managed to get there on this trip without the need of the GPS.
With our ability to get around without navigation, I tell my wife we are pretty much pseudo residents of the city.
Every time we come into the city on Highway 35, we go over a bridge that spans the Copano Bay, and you can see water for miles on either side.
Whenever we crest the bridge and see the other side, which is the town of Fulton, I always take a deep breath, sigh, and tell myself, “We’re back.”
One of these days, we’re going to come over that bridge and look in the rearview mirror and see a UHaul truck behind us and we’ll be “back” for good.
My wife and I truly believe that we will be permanent residents of Rockport at some point.
There’s a benefit to going to a particular spot over and over for vacation, you see. I didn’t realize that until now of course.
Growing up, we used to go to a different place seemingly every summer.
What I like about frequenting Rockport and Port Aransas, however, is that you really get to know the town. Every time we go, we see something new that wasn’t there before. We’ve seen businesses come and go over the last four years.
For example, one time we went to a really good cheesesteak restaurant in one of those retail centers, and the next year, it was replaced with an art shop.
We have seen the construction — or reconstruction — of various things such as a bridge that leads into the Key Allegro housing area and one other structure that is being constructed — although we’re having trouble figuring out exactly what it will be.
I suppose next time we visit, that will be near completion.
What I really like about vacationing in Rockport is it is such a laid-back sort of city. Things just seem to slow down.
I’ve been on vacations where it seems like you’re constantly on the go and you come back more tired than when you left. I’m sure all can relate.
My surprise trip for my wife to New York City earlier this year was one of those trips — although it was well worth it.
Not so with Rockport, however. With Rockport, you can help but feel relaxed and rejuvinated.
My wife and I also discussed this time around how we rarely have eaten at the same restaurants on consecutive trips. There have been a couple of repeats, but for the most part, they have all been new experiences.
Every time we go, we also start planning for our next trip. There’s a few things that have taken a couple of trips to do, but we have always come back and done them — visiting the Fulton Mansion and the Texas Maritime Museum in particular.
Next trip, we plan to try our hand at a deep-sea fishing excursion; we’ll see how that goes. I have to buy fishing licenses for that — something I’ve never done before.
The more we go to Rockport and Port Aransas, the more I think that I have grown a pair of sea legs and I was born to be on the water.
It’s unfortunate that it took me this long to discover that, but what’s that one saying? Better late than never, I suppose.
I look forward to the day my wife and I take that step and never look back from Rockport.
Of course, when that happens, we’ll have to find a new vacation spot.
I guess we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it (pun fully intended).
