Christopher Perez is a first year teacher at S. C. Lee Junior High School. But, the eighth grade social studies teacher and athletic coach has already distinguished himself as a leader and instills the same qualities in the students he teaches.
Perez was named the S. C. Lee VFW Teacher of the Year based on observations he has made as a teacher and the continued support he gives to students, said Principal Brian Jost.
“The social studies curriculum lends itself to teaching students about civilizations and the integral components...how these concepts interconnect,” Jost said. “Mr. Perez brings a connection to the students in the classroom that validates their thoughts and opinions through a warm-up exercise and connects this to the lessons.”
Jost said Perez also utilizes Cougar Hour, a brain-break session that allows students to de-stress and refocus, to teacher leadership skills to students who sign up for the session. The leadership areas are selected by the students. Perez serves as a facilitator during this 30-minute block of time. The topics are student led and driven with discussion focusing on cause and effect as well as being problem-solution oriented.
Perez further instills leadership in his students outside the classroom through his coaching of athletes playing football, basketball and soccer stressing the importance of sportsmanship and character.
The VFW Teacher of the Year Award honors teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism. Teachers, such as Perez who builds leadership qualities in students, who plan field trips to city hall, organize community volunteer projects, invite local veterans to speak in class, or anything to help students develop a better understanding of democratic values and beliefs qualify for nomination for the award.
Local school winners advance to the local VFW post competition with the post winner advancing to the state contest. The state winners compete nationally with one winner chosen at the elementary, junior high and high school levels. Winners at all levels receive cash prizes and other awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.