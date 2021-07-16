After receiving a student whose main communication was using signs, Clements/Parsons Elementary first-year teacher Ashley Anderson began educating herself in sign language to communicate effectively with her student. After receiving a bilingual student, Anderson began learning Spanish to better understand her new student.
“You would have never known that Ashley Anderson was a first-year special education teacher,” said Katherine Baney, Anderson’s former school principal. “As a natural leader on campus and role model to her special education team, Ashley believes every child can succeed, regardless of diagnosis or challenge, and that showed in her student growth over the course of the school year.”
Anderson works with autistic children and celebrates unique characteristics in every student. She seeks self-study to ensure she has the tools she needs to advance students, both academically and socially.
“You will often see her encouraging her students to speak to other students and adults in the hallways and at recess,” Baney said. “Mrs. Anderson provides her students with the social and behavioral skills to positively interact with others and facilitates opportunities for her students to practice.”
Anderson collaborates and communicates with parents and often sends pictures and videos to demonstrate how much her students have accomplished. Anderson captured video of one of her previously non-verbal students beginning to speak. The student was reading words to the class from a word wall.
“The parents could not believe the progress in the video, both socially and academically,” Baney said. “The parents shared they have waited their child’s whole life to hear her voice.”
Anderson also assists staff who struggle when working with challenging students and ensures everyone on campus has strategies to benefit all students. She is often asked by teachers and paraprofessionals for her behavioral and social knowledge with students who struggle in the general education classroom. Anderson knows the importance of learning to read and bridging the gap between research and practice with her students, said Baney.
“Mrs. Anderson sets high expectations for every student that she serves,” Baney said. “Ashley puts in countless hours on evenings and weekends preparing the best possible lessons for her children.
“Engagement is important to Mrs. Anderson, so she plans high interest activities that connect to learning, such as having her students construct continents out of playdough and taking her students out to fly kites after discussing airplanes. Not only does she plan engaging and individualized lessons, Mrs. Anderson graphs individualized results to provide visual representations of their progress and shares the information with parents and administrators. She is constantly reading articles and participating in book studies, so her students are successful.”
Anderson was named the 2021 Clements/Parsons Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
