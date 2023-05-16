Community Spotlight.jpg

Alexandria Nixon

 Courtesy Photo

Being attentive to customer needs is a requirement for H-E-B customers. The Texas grocery store chain prides itself on customer service. When Alexandria Nixon completed her bachelor’s degree and moved from the grocery store aisles into a third grade reading/language arts classroom, many of the skills learned while working at H-E-B and serving in the U.S. Army easily transferred.

“Mrs. Nixon is a first-year teacher who is dedicated to her students and campus and has taken the challenge of teaching head-on,” Principal Jennifer Maples said. “She is receptive to any and all feedback and is continuously looking for ways to grow.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.