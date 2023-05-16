Being attentive to customer needs is a requirement for H-E-B customers. The Texas grocery store chain prides itself on customer service. When Alexandria Nixon completed her bachelor’s degree and moved from the grocery store aisles into a third grade reading/language arts classroom, many of the skills learned while working at H-E-B and serving in the U.S. Army easily transferred.
“Mrs. Nixon is a first-year teacher who is dedicated to her students and campus and has taken the challenge of teaching head-on,” Principal Jennifer Maples said. “She is receptive to any and all feedback and is continuously looking for ways to grow.”
After a year of proving herself in the classroom, Nixon was named the Clements/Parsons Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Nixon is a calm, patient, and kind-hearted individual. Her prior military experience has taught her how to cope with stressful situations and to always keep the goal in mind,” Maples said. “Even though Mrs. Nixon is new to the profession, she brings valuable input to her team and campus.”
When you enter Nixon’s classroom, soft instrumental music is playing, giving the classroom a relaxing vibe, and making students feel invited. All students feel welcome as Nixon has built strong relationships with them.
“Mrs. Nixon’s students truly look up to her,” Maples said. “In addition to great relationships with her students, Mrs. Nixon has also built strong relationships with parents and her peers.”
Campus Instructional Coordinator Fabiola Florexil agrees that Nixon is popular with her students, families and colleagues.
“Mrs. Alexandria Nixon is one of those teachers you come across once in a great while, and you know she is a natural teacher and leader,” Florexil said. “Students love her because she is kind, loving, fun, and cares about them. Mrs. Nixon gets to know every student in her class as a whole person. She can see what each child brings to the community, and her whole teaching approach incorporates her leadership skills and students’ personalities to work as a cohesive unit.
“Mrs. Nixon believes in growing herself as an educator. She empowers herself by seeking out information and learning from others,” Florexil said. “Her attitude and work ethic make her an asset to the school and a role model for adults and children.”
