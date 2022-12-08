Kandis Elkins

Kandis Elkins

 Courtesy Photo

Kandis Elkins is the kind of person everyone wants on their team. Her energy and enthusiasm are contagious say her coworkers. Elkins is in her second year of her teaching career. As a brand-new teacher last year, Elkins captured not only the honor of House Creek Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year but went on to earn the selection of Copperas Cove ISD Rookie Teacher of the Year.

“Kandis Elkins is a natural as a teacher. She is the model for how every teacher can connect with students,” Principal Todd Williams said. “All teachers communicate with their students, but Kandis connects with all of her students. She has the ability to identify with students and relates to them in a way that increases her influence with them. Kandis consistently had her fifth-grade science students perform higher than all the other elementary campuses in CCISD.”

