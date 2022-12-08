Kandis Elkins is the kind of person everyone wants on their team. Her energy and enthusiasm are contagious say her coworkers. Elkins is in her second year of her teaching career. As a brand-new teacher last year, Elkins captured not only the honor of House Creek Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year but went on to earn the selection of Copperas Cove ISD Rookie Teacher of the Year.
“Kandis Elkins is a natural as a teacher. She is the model for how every teacher can connect with students,” Principal Todd Williams said. “All teachers communicate with their students, but Kandis connects with all of her students. She has the ability to identify with students and relates to them in a way that increases her influence with them. Kandis consistently had her fifth-grade science students perform higher than all the other elementary campuses in CCISD.”
As a beginning teacher, Elkins had 100 percent of her students pass district assessments.
“The classroom culture that Kandis has created with her students has motivated her students to be confident with their learning. She has been able to reach students by finding their learning styles that enable them to achieve academically and personally,” Williams said. “Students are always telling me when I ask them what is their favorite thing that they like about House Creek. All of her students tell me the love their teacher — Mrs. Elkins and science class.”
Elkins has students up from their desks and out of their chairs as she teaches and dances with them using songs tied to science subjects and makes learning connections at the highest level.
“Kandis came in and on the first day of school immediately become the favorite teacher of her students,” Williams said. “She quickly connected with her students and elevated instruction for all of her students. Kandis is a confident and positive role model for our students. She lifts everyone around her and her fifth-grade team.”
Elkins is now in her second year as a classroom teacher and continues to teach science at House Creek Elementary School.
“Kandis has an ability to make connections with her students that motivates them to be confident to learn new concepts and skills. Her teaching style is confident and consistent,” Williams said. “Mrs. Elkins treats all her students with respect and maintains a calm and kind approach that makes a positive learning environment in her classroom. That makes all the difference.”
