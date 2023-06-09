Five Hills program 1.jpg

The Copperas Cove City Council took action after nearly 15 months to begin pursuing an ordinance for the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.

In a split 4-3 vote, the Copperas Cove City Council decided to pursue the option of making the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program an organization established by ordinance.

The vote came after a nearly 40-minute discussion Tuesday about the program, which has been on hold for over a year.

The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program could be destined for a regal return after the Copperas Cove City Council officially voted to pursue creation of an ordinance for the program.

