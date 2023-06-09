In a split 4-3 vote, the Copperas Cove City Council decided to pursue the option of making the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program an organization established by ordinance.
The vote came after a nearly 40-minute discussion Tuesday about the program, which has been on hold for over a year.
“I, for one, sure miss the Five Hills pageant and the ambassadors that they bring to all the events in the city and all the grand openings and the Chamber events and representing us in parades all throughout Central Texas,” said Councilman Jack Smith at the beginning of the discussion. “So I’d like to see — somehow — it come back.”
Smith was one of the four who voted in favor of Councilwoman Joann Courtland’s motion to pursue the ordinance option.
Courtland and Smith, along with John Hale and Manuel Montanez, voted in favor. Fred Chavez, Shawn Alzona and Vonya Hart voted in opposition.
The other two options facing the council were to encourage the program to become its own separate and legal entity or to encourage the program to work with another organization to act as its fiduciary agent.
Tuesday’s discussion included a back-and-forth among council members discussing particulars of what it would look like and what they would like to see if the city creates an ordinance to establish the program as a city entity.
“I was thinking if it was going to be some type of program that was going to be an activity or go into ordinance of it, it would be open for all youths, and all youths can be ambassadors for the city,” Hart said, referring to the program’s historic use of a pageant to select royalty members.
Hart said that her idea is that she would like to get rid of titleholders and “just make it a community service program.”
Courtland responded to Hart.
“I considered it a program with the pageant being a part of that program, not the sole driving factor of the program,” Courtland said.
Wendy Sledd, the former volunteer director of the program, told the council that titleholders were required to maintain a service project throughout their yearlong reign and the pageant was the mechanism for selecting the titleholders.
The program, still in existence, canceled its pageant and has not been active since Sledd’s resignation in March 2022.
Alzona also had other concerns about the ordinance idea.
“If we vote this as an ordinance and this (Five Hills) board doesn’t agree with it, and they step aside, now we have to fill that void because we created an ordinance, am I right?” he said.
Hale, who has only been on the council since January, responded by stating the fix would be simple.
“We simply remove it, just like we put it in,” he said.
Haverlah confirmed later in the meeting that should the program’s board not agree to the city’s requests even after an ordinance is created, the council could swiftly vote to have the ordinance removed and be no more.
“To Mr. Hale’s comment, he is right,” Haverlah said. “A motion has been made, and you can take action on that. Just as easy as you establish an ordinance, it can be undone.”
Smith appeared to reel in the discussions, however, reminding the council that Courtland’s motion was not to establish the ordinance but to pursue that as the primary option.
“Jack is right,” Courtland said. “We’re not doing the ordinance this evening. When the ordinance comes in, if there are issues between now and the time the ordinance comes to us, we have time to work through this with the board members. There’s no need to kick it down the road any longer.”
After all, before the council can officially establish the ordinance, the city’s attorneys will have to do a thorough review of the ordinance. Tuesday’s action puts the discussions into motion.
Though he was fourth in succession on the roll-call vote, Hale’s decision appeared to be the decisive one as the new council member took nearly 30 seconds to cast his vote.
“I’m thinking,” he said as City Secretary Lisa Wilson called his name again, breaking the silence.
Prior to the council making the vote, Mayor Dan Yancey pondered if the governing body should wait until it receives a recommendation from the Five Hills Scholarship Program board.
“Just as a matter of consistency, in which the council has taken action on a number of things, city council has requested and taken action based on the recommendation of committees or boards for a large number of activities,” Haverlah said. “So, while this board has not been appointed by city council previously, as a matter of consistency, your question, Mayor Yancey, would actually make sense that it come as a recommendation from the board.”
Program history
In nine years, the program has contributed more than 50,000 hours of community service to the City of Copperas Cove and awarded nearly $450,000 in college scholarships and prizes to it contestants and winners.
Titleholders throughout the program’s nine years also helped with, among many other things, the purchase of sensory playground equipment for South Park, founding and maintaining the city’s and school district’s Free Little Libraries, Blessings in a Backpack Program to provide weekend meals for students in-need.
The Copperas Cove City Council discussed the program during the first four meetings of 2022 after Sledd initially came to the council in January 2022 to request funding for a storage location for the program’s parade float.
On Feb. 15, 2022, the council asked for a list of prerequisites to be met before it voted on the action, one of the prerequisites including an audit of the program’s achievements.
Part of the agenda item Tuesday involved Haverlah explaining to the council that the audit would cost the city more than it would be worth. Courtland’s motion included forgoing the audit.
