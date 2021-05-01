The Cat in the Hat drew in visitors to try his special recipe of lemonade complete with fresh strawberries and lemons as add-ins to 5-year-old Maddox Tobias who donned the tall red and white striped hat with whiskers drawn on his face along with a button nose.
The reigning Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador was one of 10 children selected to compete in the Lemonade Day Greater Killeen/Fort Hood Area Best Tasting Lemonade Contest on Saturday.
Maddox most enjoyed seeing everyone’s lemonade stands and getting to try the different lemonades.
“I’m so glad all the judges said my lemonade tasted great,” Maddox said. “I hope they use the cool cups we gave them with my Dr. Suess on the Loose Lemonade stand design and remember me and my lemonade.”
Maddox’s parents expressed appreciation for the fun, educational opportunity that teaches children about financial literacy, science, math, and marketing adding that the judges which included Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz and other area mayors as well as the Fort Hood garrison commander, were encouraging to the young entrepreneurs.
Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles and her sister, 2019 Five Hills Ambassador Briana Liles, and brother, Brayden, hosted 3B’s Lemonade.
“It was so thrilling to finally hear our names called for the Over-all Best Tasting (award),” Briana Liles said. “We won best presentation two years ago by having a little rap we performed together. This year, we all pitched in again and our lemonade was named the best. Now, we have extra funds towards our supplies for Lemonade Day weekend as we won a $75 gift card. We are off to a great start.”
Miniature Miss Five Hills Haelyn Hendrix and her brother, 2020 Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix Jr., competed with their stand with a theme of cultural diversity. Little Mister Five Hills Swayze Gray also competed with his stand, The Lemon Hut.
2020 Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer has participated in Lemonade Day for five years and found herself as a repeat winner at the best tasting contest.
“Winning both Best Presentation and Most Unique Lemonade awards was an incredible honor,” said Sawyer who won Most Unique Lemonade in 2018. “My favorite thing about this contest every year is that before Lemonade Day, young entrepreneurs like me are able to work on their presentation skills and see what it will be like at when selling at our stands Lemonade Day Weekend. It’s really wonderful opportunity to see all of the innovative ideas come to life in the lemonade stands and how much hard work everyone put into developing their brands and products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.