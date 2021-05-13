Kelly Green and Sarah Phillips were among a group of nearly 200 runners and walkers of all ages who helped kick off this year’s Rabbit Fest at the Jack Rabbit Run last week in and around Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove.
Rabbit Fest opens Thursday and continues at the Copperas Cove City Park throughout this weekend.
The two friends from Killeen were all smiles as they prepared to tackle the event’s 5K course that featured a long climb up the hill leading into the Ogletree Gap residential area.
“I haven’t done this one in years because of that hill,” Green said. “I decided it’s time to challenge myself, so I’m going to walk up the hill and see if I survive.”
Part of the Cen-Tex Race Series, the event included three separate courses — a 1-mile fun run along with chip-timed 5K and 10K routes. Participants could also participate virtually and submit their times to race officials. Awards were given to the top three finishers in each age group, overall male and female and best-dressed rabbit-themed outfit.
Ross Oliver, Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce president, said he was happy with last Saturday’s turnout, with 181 people registered for the run.
“I’m very pleased with it,” he said. “We had so many people who wanted to get out and do things again. Be around other people. Go back to the norm.”
Cove police chief Eddie Wilson, who was on hand with a small group of his officers to run the 10K, said prior to the 8 a.m. start that he was looking forward to it.
“We do this as part of our wellness program,” Wilson said. “Also, it’s an opportunity for me to get out with our SWAT guys and do a group run together. We’re ready to get some fresh air and exercise.”
On May 22, Cove’s Noon Exchange Club is planning another event at Ogletree Gap — the Mayfest 5K Color Run, a fundraiser for child abuse prevention. For more information, contact the Exchange Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.