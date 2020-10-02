“Helping kids go back to school with cool school supplies, helping seniors (citizens) have fun with their cool mats, painting the art (graffiti) that wasn’t supposed to be in the tunnels, picking up trash to keep our planet clean …” Four-year-old Maddox Tobias recounted some of the many service projects he has tackled as the reigning Miniature Mister Five Hills.
“When we entered Maddox in the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, I knew from following the pageant page on Facebook that it would be a great opportunity for him to become part of our new community, having moved to Copperas Cove just a year earlier,” said Jillian Tobias, Maddox’s mother, said. “Honestly, the benefits of him being part of the Royalty Family have far surpassed my hopes and expectations.”
Maddox ascended to the Miniature Mister title when the contestant selected for the title was unable to fulfill the required duties. Since his crowning in late July, Maddox has racked up an impressive 50 hours of service through his platform of keeping the Free Little Libraries filled at Copperas Cove ISD schools and the two city swimming pools, as well as participation in various pageant service projects.
Alaya Pringle, selected as the 2020 Little Miss Five Hills by the judging panel, passed her crown to first runner-up Avery Brown on Saturday. Pringle, the daughter an active-duty service member, is moving from the area.
“It has been an absolute honor to have Alaya serve as Little Miss Five Hills,” Kila Pringle, Alaya’s mother said. “This pageant has given her the opportunity to develop a platform of service, as well as participate in numerous community service initiatives. She developed a sense of responsibility to fulfill her duty as a titleholder. Alaya has become more confident in herself and has gained a new appreciation and awareness for volunteerism.”
In addition to participating in several pageant service projects, Alaya hosted a stand on Lemonade Day and used her proceeds to create a Blessings in a Backpack program at Martin Walker Elementary to feed students in-need on the weekend and on holiday breaks when they are unable to receive meals through the school district.
Successor Avery Brown will focus her year on supporting wildlife and the environment.
“I believe this journey will have a major impact to develop my daughter in being more confident and brave and setting higher expectations for herself overall,” said Heather Brown, Avery’s mother. “She will learn what it’s like to become a role model to others and grow to become the best version of herself.”
