Real estate and contents of the estate are set to be auctioned off in rural Gatesville on Saturday. Central Texas Auction Services, LLC is hosting the auction at 11810 Farm-to-Market 116 in Gatesville.
A preview of the items will happen from 4-6 p.m. May 27, and the auctions will be conducted Saturday. Auctioning of the contents of the estate begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Bidding can be done online or in-person.
The contents include a movable corral, squeeze chute, gates, panels, livestock feeders, tractors, implements, tools, shop supplies, h-braces, propane tank, water reservoirs, flat bed trailer, 40-foot shipping container, firewood, commercial playground equipment, furniture, household items, outdoor furniture and more.
Bidding for the real estate itself begins at 1 p.m. and can only be done in-person.
The real estate includes a three-bedroom/two-bath brick house with 2,344 square feet on more than 10 acres. The outdoor area includes trees, an entry drive, a recently installed metal roof, a 30 feet by 40 feet all-metal shop and a fenced yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.