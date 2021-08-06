S. C. Lee Junior High eighth grader Isabella Sequenzia took a deep breath before walking in front of the judges to begin her cheer routine at the National Cheerleader Association Camp. She worried that her nerves would take over and she would forget the cheers she learned earlier in the week.
Sequenzia made it clear why she is the captain of the squad when she was named an All-American Cheerleader and won the America Needs Cheerleaders Award for role modeling the spirit of cheer. Sequenzia has the opportunity to perform at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour, both held Nov. 23 through Nov. 26.
Cheerleaders Makenzie Mitchell and Macey Hudson were selected as All-American nominees as the team captured a slew of other awards including the following:
- Superior Rating for Sideline Chant
- Superior Rating for Cheer
- Superior Rating for Band Chant
- 1st Place in Chant Division
- 2nd Place in Cheer Division
- Spirit Stick Award on Day 2 of Camp
- Team bid to the NCA National Championship in Dallas
Co-Captain Cheyenne Montenegro said the biggest reward of camp was the squad’s ability to come together as a team and work through different obstacles.
“Our team’s biggest struggle in camp was when first started stunting,” Montenegro said. “But after continuous practice and improvement, we were able to successfully accomplish the stunts and it showed in our performances throughout the competitions.”
Coach Jade Cooper said the greatest challenge was reuniting the team.
“This was our first time back since the end of last school year, so the veteran cheerleaders and the new team members had to get acquainted with one another,” Cooper said. “We were focusing on team building and creating a culture of team spirit. We overcame this challenge after the first day which led to our success at camp.”
Coaches Deneshia Gray and Cooper received their credentials at the camp by the National Federation of State High School Associations and were also awarded the “Been There, Done That” award for their knowledge, expertise and having a positive attitude at camp.
“My expectation for the upcoming year is for the team to stay focused and continue to gain confidence throughout the year,” Cooper said. “We are attending three competitions through NCA including regional, state and nationals. So, my hope is that the team continues this path that we have created and most of all that they enjoy this experience and have fun.”
