S. C. Lee eighth grader Eva Revilla took a deep breath before performing her last dance at summer camp in her junior high career. She made every step count and it paid off. The petite brunette danced away with not only the Outstanding Performer Award at the American Dance//Drill Team camp but was also named to the All-American Team with the opportunity to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, San Antonio Spurs Halftime Performance, or Orlando Citrus Bowl Halftime Performance.
“The biggest challenge at camp was being able to get back into the swing of things from being off for summer. We were sore and tired from the week, but it was so much fun,” said Revilla who is captain of the dance team this year. “My expectation for the coming year is to bond with my team and show that bond in our performances.”
Revilla and dance coaches, teachers Jade Cooper and Denesha Gray, have a champion team to work with this year including six All-American Team Selections and several more All-American nominees.
Cougarettes Lieutenant Cecilia Chauvin said she looks forward to the team growing closer through practices, performances, and competitions throughout the school year.
“My biggest challenge during Cougarette Camp was having to learn so many dances throughout the week, especially when we had to learn more than one in a day,” Chauvin said. “The most rewarding part for me was seeing all of the new dance team members grow and gain even more skills throughout the week and getting to know each of the girls better.”
Gray is coaching the team this year with Cooper. Gray said hosting the home camp provided individualized attention for the student dancers.
“We have 18 students in which nine are veteran members and the other nine are new to the team. So, blending the different levels of technique was challenging,” Gray said. “But by being able to work with a professional dancer in a one-on-one private setting, the team had an intimate experience due to it being a home camp versus a larger, commuter camp.”
The team will perform at its first home game on Aug. 30 at Bulldawg Stadium.
The S.C. Lee Junior High Cougarettes team received an Award of Excellence for their dedication and effort during the recent ADTS camp.
Individual Awards:
Jr. All-American nominees:
- Jazmyn Hardy
- Aubrey Hinton
- La’Rhya Pettaway
- Ari Edmonds
Jr. All-American Honorable Mentions:
- Raelynn Morgan
- Laiana Guillet
- Sofie Vincent
- Destiny Adkins
Jr. All-American Team Selections:
- Tatiyana Pettaway
- Eva Revilla
- Lily Castillo
Dance Company and Jr. All-American Team Selections:
- Cecilia Chauvin
- Irelyn McMullen
- Leilani Boyce
Pizzaz Awards:
- Cecilia Chauvin
- Sofie Vincent
- Irelyn McMullen
Spirit of American Dance/Drill Team Award:
- Tatiyana Pettaway
- Raelynn Morgan
- Cecilia Chauvin
Gussie Nell Davis Dancers of the Week:
- Raelynn Morgan
- Aubrey Hinton
Director’s Choice Award:
- Irelyn McMullen
- Leilani Boyce
Outstanding Performer Award:
- Eva Revilla
Jr. All-American Nominees, Honorable Mentions, and Team Selections as well as Dance Company have the opportunity to perform at one of the following three events:
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- San Antonio Spurs Halftime Performance
- Orlando Citrus Bowl Halftime Performance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.