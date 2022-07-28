GEORGETOWN — The S. C. Lee Junior High cheer squad has swelled to 23 students this year and most of them are incoming sixth graders. The majority are first-time cheerleaders. But that did not stop the reigning state champions from winning a slew of awards, under the coaching instruction of teachers Jade Cooper and Deneshia Gray, at the National Cheer Association Camp in Georgetown.

The highest honor that a cheerleader can receive is to be named an All-American cheerleader. As a seventh grader, squad captain Yulianna Medina earned the award and the opportunity to cheer in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour in Florida or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade in Pennsylvania.

