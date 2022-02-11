S. C. Lee seventh grader Dorianna Gilbert understands the meaning of service and sacrifice. Not one but both of her parents served in the military and have instilled selfless service in the reigning Preteen Miss Five Hills.
Gilbert has demonstrated her desire to serve not just through the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program but throughout her young life. She has amassed more than 800 volunteer hours through her current pageant title and as the 2018 Junior Miss Five Hills and 2015 Little Miss Rabbit Fest where she chaired major community service projects.
“I decided to enter the Five Hills Pageant because it’s more than just a pageant. I’ve done a lot of pageants, but they were not like the Five Hills Pageant,” she said. “The Five Hills Pageant allows me to do community service projects, have a sisterhood, and most of all, it includes giving back to others.”
In 2015, Gilbert’s first service project was Valentines for Veterans that started in her school and spread throughout the school district, resulting in more than 1,000 valentines delivered to the Temple VA hospital and the Central Texas Veterans Nursing Home.
In 2018 as Junior Miss Five Hills, Gilbert dedicated her yearlong reign to dyslexia awareness and was the founder of the school district’s first junior homecoming dance to raise money to purchase equipment for children with dyslexia. The event continues today and serves as a homecoming dance for CCISD students enrolled in special education. Gilbert was featured in both Scholastic and Highlights Magazines for her work to help students with dyslexia. She was also named the Copperas Cove Exchange Club Youth of the Quarter and a Central Texas Incredible Kid, one of only 10 chosen annually in the region.
As Preteen Miss Five Hills, Gilbert focuses her efforts on anti-bullying awareness and was selected as a Be Strong Movement Texas Ambassador. The honor student researched information and anti-bullying Texas legislation and was determined to affect change in her own community. Gilbert hosted the inaugural Paint Your City/School Orange Campaign. All CCISD schools signed on to participate and more than a dozen businesses. The unexpected high level of participation has encouraged Gilbert to expand the program this October. Gilbert hosted a lemonade stand to completely fund the campaign.
Gilbert partnered with the Copperas Cove High School DECA Chapter to co-host the 5th Annual Teen Suicide Prevention Walk to reach students who are contemplating suicide due to bullying, Gilbert raise funds to provide additional lighting and a permanent banner for the event.
“If you want to make a change or difference, it starts with you first,” Gilbert said.
In addition to being on the “A” honor roll, Gilbert plays three different school sports and works regular acting jobs from which she is saving the money to attend college.
