In February, when many are celebrating their significant other, S. C. Lee Junior High students are celebrating their love of reading.
For the 12th consecutive year, students and staff engaged in World Read Aloud Day on Feb. 3 with virtual interviews with eight published authors who shared about their most recent books or books scheduled for release within the next few weeks.
Many students wanted to know how the authors created chapters and kept their ideas organized.
Eighth grader Allyson Jaccar asked author Tracy Holzer about her career as a writer and how to survive financially in between publications.
“I have a creative job working for my husband that allows me to maintain my financial status between writing,” Holzer said.
Most authors stated writing was a part time job. One author was a product developer that created the retractable click Sharpie pen. Many students were familiar with the invention and were amazed at the many different things that authors did to maintain steady income.
Reading interventionist Sky Densman’s students listened intently and then were eager to ask the authors questions about how long it took to write a book and get published and what their favorite books are.
“The most interesting thing that I learned was the majority of authors do not make enough money to just live off their publishing deals alone and they must supplement that income with a regular job,” Densman said.
After speaking with author Sara Fujimara, seventh grader Gilbyrt Hall he was inspired to visit Japan.
“She talked about her book and the setting in Japan. Her experiences in Japan and her ability to speak Japanese made me want to travel there,” Hall said.
Author Janet Fox was a writing coach and encouraged students to continue their dreams of becoming writers. Author Kevin Sylvester entertained students by showing them how to make “stick figures” come alive by drawing curved spines.
Eighth grader Colton Johnson asked Sylvester what prompted him to start writing and drawing.
“I liked the author’s answer because he was straight to the point. His response was simply ‘writing and drawing.’”
Seventh grade reading teacher Andrea Bullard said reading aloud and talking about experiences reinforces comprehension for students.
“I like to give students background information or prior knowledge about what was happening in the world at that time to help them really connect to what the text is saying,” Bullard said. “Sometimes, it is about reading between the lines and deciding what the real meaning is.”
S. C. Lee students can access all of the authors’ interviews through the school’s Schoology page under the Materials tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.