S. C. Lee Junior High Resource Reading Teacher McKenna Miller graduated early from college and went straight into teaching. Described as an over-achiever by her school principal, Brian Jost, Miller has her students achieving higher reading levels, improving test scores, and passing benchmarks in a shorter time span than expected.
“Typically, the students in resource reading are two to three grade levels behind in their reading levels as compared to their peers,” Jost said. “McKenna’s students are closing the gap. Some may even be exited from the resource environment into the mainstream classroom. This growth is only achieved by the commitment from the adult in front of the students.”
As a brand new teacher last year, Miller had a learning curve in the school environment.
“She has had to learn curriculum, conduct Admission, Review and Dismissal meetings to determine if students are eligible for special education services, learn programs for her students and with all that in mind, also be a coach for UIL. Even though these areas are chosen, and duties are accepted, the immense amount of time this involves could break anyone. McKenna has been steady through it all, excelling in and learning it all.”
Assistant Principal Stacie Golden said that despite coming to S. C. Lee straight out of college, Miller has been an invaluable asset to school staff and students.
“As a resource teacher and UIL coach, Miller continuously makes it a point to connect with each of her students, both on and off the court. In addition to also holding a part-time job outside of the school, she dedicates herself to finding different ways to engage her students and encourage them to work beyond their comfort zones,” Golden said. “Seeing Ms. Miller in the hallway with her students, in the classroom, or in the gym, it is evident of the relationship she has developed with her students.
“All of her students absolutely love being in her class and those not assigned to her roster still make it a point to drop in for their daily dose of inspiration from her. With a full day of coaching two UIL periods, teaching five core resource classes, managing a large caseload of students in the Special Education program, coaching all-girls sports after school and at games and meets late into the evening, Miller still makes it a point to brighten the day of her colleagues, offer to help anyone in need on campus, attend professional development, and advocate for her students through the preparation of their Individual Education Plans and upcoming Admission, Review and Dismissal meetings.”
Miller was named the 2022 S. C. Lee Rookie Teacher of the Year.
