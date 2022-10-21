Community Spotlight.jpg

McKenna Miller

 Courtesy Photo

S. C. Lee Junior High Resource Reading Teacher McKenna Miller graduated early from college and went straight into teaching. Described as an over-achiever by her school principal, Brian Jost, Miller has her students achieving higher reading levels, improving test scores, and passing benchmarks in a shorter time span than expected.

“Typically, the students in resource reading are two to three grade levels behind in their reading levels as compared to their peers,” Jost said. “McKenna’s students are closing the gap. Some may even be exited from the resource environment into the mainstream classroom. This growth is only achieved by the commitment from the adult in front of the students.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.